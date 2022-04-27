Northern warns of 'very busy' Bank Holiday weekend as trains cancelled on some routes

Trains are expected to be ‘very busy’ between Saturday, April 30, and Monday, May 2.

Services on a number of routes in Cheshire, Manchester and Cumbria have been cancelled due to ongoing engineering work, and have been replaced by buses, resulting in longer travel times.

Chris Jackson, regional director at Northern, said: “We know the bank holiday provides a great opportunity for people to get out, explore and enjoy all the North of England has to offer.

“We’re doing all we can to prepare for the weekend and are also asking our customers to plan ahead, expect services to be busy, allow extra time for journeys and, where possible, to avoid travelling during the busiest times.”

The affected routes are as follows:

Saturday, April 30 – Replacement bus service between Stalybridge, Ashton-under-Lyne and Guide Bridge for connections to and from Manchester Piccadilly. No services between Manchester Victoria and Ashton-under-Lyne.

Sunday, May 1 – Replacement bus service between Carlisle and Maryport, Manchester Victoria, Ashton-under-Lyne and Stalybridge, Manchester Piccadilly, Stockport, and Macclesfield and Stoke-on-Trent.