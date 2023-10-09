News you can trust since 1886
BREAKING
A significant amount of cocaine has washed up on England's south coast
British man dies on Jet2 plane as it’s about to take off back to UK
Keir Starmer pledges to tackle NHS wait times with £1.5bn plan
Police hunt 'Britain's happiest criminal' after burglary
Operation Eternal: How the Met stopped kidnap and torture plans
Israel in ‘state of war’ after attack from Palestinian militant group

Northern Trains issues a warning to hen, stag and sten parties as sale starts

Northern has issued a warning to hen, stag and sten parties about unacceptable behaviour as it launches its ‘groups winter sale’.
By Aimee Seddon
Published 9th Oct 2023, 09:45 BST- 2 min read
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

What is the group sale?

Groups of ten people or more are eligible for 75%-off the cost of their travel for bookings made before Monday November 6 and for travel between then and Thursday February 29 (2024).

Northern has 2,500 services a day to more than 500 stations across the North of England, and all journeys are eligible for the sale.

Northern has issued a warning to hen, stag and sten parties as it launches 75%-off in the ‘groups winter sale’. Image: Getty/NorthernNorthern has issued a warning to hen, stag and sten parties as it launches 75%-off in the ‘groups winter sale’. Image: Getty/Northern
Northern has issued a warning to hen, stag and sten parties as it launches 75%-off in the ‘groups winter sale’. Image: Getty/Northern
Most Popular

What warning has Northern issued?

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The train operator, whose network covers towns, cities, seaside resorts and rural locations popular for pre-wedding and civil ceremony celebrations, has asked these groups to be mindful of other customers, moderate their alcohol in-take on-board and show respect to train crew and station staff.

How can you get the discount?

Tickets must be bought in advance of travel online.

Read More
Wyre planning applications from last week awaiting a decision including new home...

Is the sale just for stag/hen/sten parties?

Sports teams, walking parties and other social groups are also eligible for the discount, with Northern encouraging anyone travelling with friends, family or colleagues in large groups to plan ahead and make use of the discount.

What else has Northern said?

Mark Powles, commercial and customer director at Northern, said: “Our network connects people to the best nightlife, attractions, activities and landscapes the North of England has to offer - and with our ‘groups winter sale’ there’s never been a better time to book.

“We do, however, have a responsibility to all our customers to ensure large groups show respect to other passengers, our trains and colleagues.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Youth groups, who already benefit from reduced-price child fares, are also being offered an additional 50%-off for groups of ten or more as part of the ‘group travel sale’.

Powles added: “We want everyone to make the train their number one choice for group travel and hope that our ‘groups winter sale’ will help convert groups like these from road to rail.”

Related topics:Mark PowlesNorthTicketsEngland