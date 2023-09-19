The M62 is closed in both directions between J11 (Birchwood) and J12 (M60) due to a serious collision at around 00.15am this morning (Tueday, September 19)

North West Motorway Police are currently leading the response to the crash which happened overnight at around 00.15am.

The motorway has been closed in both directions between J11 (Birchwood) and J12 (M60) while police investigate how the crash occured.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The road is expected to remain closed until at least mid-morning, say National Highways, causing delays of more than 60 minutes for those travelling along the motorway network.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There is currently congestion to J10 (M6), with delays back along the M6 for eastbound traffic and back to the M60 J15 (Swinton Interchange) for westbound traffic.

Traffic is also queuing along the A57 Manchester Road and the A580 East Lancashire Road as traffic diverts.

Delays aren't helped by an earlier breakdown within the eastbound queues between J10 and J11.

Diversions

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Road users travelling eastbound are advised to follow the solid triangle diversion symbol visible on local road signs.

Leave the M62 east at J11

At M62 J11/A574 roundabout, take the fourth exit onto the M62 west and follow for 4.5km

Leave the M62 west at J10 and follow M6 south for 3.6km.

At M6 J21/A57 roundabout, take first exit from first roundabout onto A57 east and follow for 13.2km.

At A57/M60 J11 roundabout, take the 1st exit onto M60 northbound and follow for 1.6km.

At M60 J2/M602 J1 interchange, rejoin the M62 eastbound.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Road users travelling westbound are advised to follow the hollow square diversion symbol visible on local road signs.

Leave the M62 westbound west and J12 at follow the M60 southbound for 1.5 km.

At M60 J11/A57 roundabout, take the third exit onto the A57 westbound for 13.9km.

At A57/M6 J21 roundabout, take the first exit from the roundabout. At the second roundabout, take the first exit onto the M6 northbound and follow for 5.1 km