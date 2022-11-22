The dual carriageway section of the A59 in South Ribble – known as the Longton Bypass – was 70mph but has been reduced to 50mph.

The new speed limit came into force on Sunday (November 20) on the stretch of road between Little Hoole and Longton, with new road signs going up at the weekend.

A 50mph limit – down from 60mph – has also been introduced on a stretch of the route further south, where the A59 becomes a single carriageway between Much Hoole and Bretherton.

It mean that 50mph will be the maximum speed for seven miles on the approach to Preston through South Ribble.

That includes the short section of the Longton Bypass outside Lancashire Police headquarters at Hutton - which was reduced to 50mph more than five years ago - the Penwortham Bypass/John Horrocks Way, which has been subject to a 50mph limit since it opened in late 2019, and part of Golden Way before its junction with Leyland Road.

The current 40mph limit on the A59 Liverpool Road, between the Anchor Service Station and the start of the Penwortham Bypass - which is itself reduced to 30mph at school drop-off and pick-up times - will remain unchanged.

And it didn’t take long for the new speed limits to be enforced.

At around 1pm on Sunday – just hours after the new signs went up – a speed camera van appeared on the bypass with its camera flashing at drivers unaware of the new speed limit.

Why has the speed limit been reduced?

Lancashire County Council says the new speed limits will improve safety, despite objectors claiming the vast majority of drivers using the Longton Bypass already undershot the 70mph maximum speed.

According to the county council’s road safety team, data showed that 85 percent of traffic travelled at 64mph or less on parts of the Longton Bypass.

At a meeting of the Council's cabinet in July - at which the changes were agreed with little discussion – it was revealed the reduced limits were proposed after concerns were raised about traffic speeds along parts of the A59 through Chorley and South Ribble.

Lancashire Police also supported the speed reductions.

You can read our full report on the Council’s decision making and proposals for lower speed limits on other local roads here.