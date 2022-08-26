Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The authority is asking for comments on its proposal to install a “puffin” crossing at the busy spot on Sharoe Green Lane.

The current crossing point connects the hospital to a block of shops - including a Booths supermarket - on the opposite side of the road.

The move has been welcomed by Cllr Daniel Duckworth, a Sharoe Green ward member on Preston City Council. He told the Post that he was aware of near misses at the location, which he hoped the new facility would help to avoid.+

“A lot of people cut across from the hospital to the shops - there can sometimes be 10 or 12 at once.

“The lights will hopefully reduce any hold-ups and improve the flow of both pedestrians and traffic - and make it safer all round.

“Pedestrians sometimes come at the zebra crossing at an odd angle, so this should address that issue as well,” Cllr Duckworth said.

Highways officials at County Hall say that the upgrade scheme – which will cost around £120,000 to complete – will “provide a safer environment for pedestrians", compared to the zebra crossing which has long been in place.

Cabinet member for highways and transport Charlie Edwards added that the authority was “always working to improve safety on our roads, and uses data collected by the police about incidents which result in people being killed and injured to identify and prioritise locations for safety improvements”.

"The zebra crossing on Sharoe Green Lane is very well used due its location outside the hospital and a row of shops, and it is also used by children to access local schools.

"There have been four recorded injuries to pedestrians using this crossing between 2017 and 2021. We're proposing to upgrade it to a signalised puffin crossing to give greater clarity for pedestrians and drivers about who has priority.

"The scheme being proposed also involves some work to the road surface to improve skid resistance on the approach to the crossing," County Cllr Edwards added.

Anybody wishing to make representations about the plans can do so by writing to: The Director of Corporate Services, Lancashire County Council, PO Box 78, County Hall, Preston PR1 8XJ, or by e-mailing [email protected], quoting reference number LSG4/894.15321/AFR, before 23rd September.