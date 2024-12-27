Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Plans to use cameras to catch drivers making illegal manoeuvres on Lancashire’s roads have yet to be implemented – almost two years since they were given the green light.

Lancashire County Council applied for permission to fine motorists committing offences like breaching turning restrictions and going the wrong way up one-way streets, under new powers offered to local authorities by the last government.

The Department for Transport approved County Hall’s bid to take on enforcement of so-called “moving traffic” violations in early 2023 – and highways bosses planned to start making use of them at four locations that summer.

However, the Lancashire Post can reveal that a delay in acquiring the automatic number plate recognition (ANPR) cameras required to capture the motoring misdemeanours means not a single fine has yet been handed out – but the county council says that it is now poised to switch on the kit at the chosen sites early next year.

Drivers who ignore the signed rules at Ringway's junction with Bow Lane in Preston could soon be caught on camera - and fined (image: Google)

In order to get the go-ahead to use the powers, the authority had to indicate where it would initially install the ANPR devices, which were previously estimated to cost up to £25,000 each. Roads bosses selected four junctions at which the rules were being regularly and flagrantly flouted by drivers looking for shortcuts – and where accidents had been reported in recent years:

***Charnley Street, Preston – the no entry restriction heading in the direction of Corporation Street, close to the underground entrance to the Fishergate car park;

***Ringway/Bow Lane traffic lights, Preston – the no right turn into Marsh Lane (for westbound Ringway traffic) and the no U-turn (in both directions);

The short one-way section of Charnley Street in Preston is signaled by a no entry sign and road markings - which are often ignored by shortcut-seeking motorists (image: Google)

***Morecambe Road/Aldi junction, Lancaster – the no right turn out of the supermarket side road onto the main road;

***Hyndburn Road/McDonald’s junction, Accrington – the no right turn into the Viaduct Retail Park from the main road.

The county council has previously pledged to offer a six-month grace period to first-time offenders before it routinely begins to issue fines to drivers caught disregarding the prohibition signs at the selected junctions. Once penalty charge notices are handed out, they will be levied at £70, with a discount to £35 for payment within 21 days. The income generated will be used for road improvements across the county.

Anybody ignoring the no U-turn rule on Ringway from the new year could be fined up to £70 (image: Google)

County Cllr Rupert Swarbrick, cabinet member for highways and transport at Lancashire County Council said: “We are planning to use powers granted to local authorities to enforce certain moving traffic offences and have previously consulted on plans to enforce these at four locations.

“The enforcement of the four initial locations was expected to start around the summer of 2023. However, the procurement process for the cameras took longer than anticipated.

“As we approached the Christmas period, we were in a position to begin enforcing these powers at these four locations. However, we decided to delay this until the new year.

“We now plan to begin enforcement in early 2025 and signage will be clearly displayed to inform drivers.”

Drivers should not be turning right out of Aldi onto Morecambe Road in Lancaster - and it could soon be costly for them if they do (image: Google)

The authority now has the power to install ANPR cameras in any location in order to capture moving traffic offences – and does require further permission from the government. As well as turning restrictions, they can also be used to monitor box junctions – which should not be entered unless the exit from them is clear or a vehicle is turning right – and streets where motor vehicles are prohibited altogether.

County Hall has previously said it will regularly review the camera sites and if compliance has increased since its introduction, the ANPR kit may be moved elsewhere in order to “maintain an effective and cost effective enforcement regime”.