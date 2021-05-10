Motorway reopens after double incident

There are delays of up to an hour on the M6 tonight

Earlier this afternoon two lanes were closed on the M6 northbound near Longridge tonight after a lorry overturned.

There were severe delays in the area and tailbacks of up to five miles, police say, after the lorry collided with a car.

The accident happened just before 5pm on the northbound carriageway between junctions 31 and 31a.

Emergency services were at the scene and one person was released from a vehicle by firefighters.

The incident saw tailbacks of five miles and delays of just under an hour as two lanes were closed

Then a second incident saw traffic stopped on the M6 both ways just before 7.30pm and the carriageway was closed for almost an hour.