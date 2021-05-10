Motorway reopens after double incident
All traffic is flowing again on the M6 in both directions tonight after two incidents in the space of a few hours.
Earlier this afternoon two lanes were closed on the M6 northbound near Longridge tonight after a lorry overturned.
There were severe delays in the area and tailbacks of up to five miles, police say, after the lorry collided with a car.
The accident happened just before 5pm on the northbound carriageway between junctions 31 and 31a.
Emergency services were at the scene and one person was released from a vehicle by firefighters.
The incident saw tailbacks of five miles and delays of just under an hour as two lanes were closed
Then a second incident saw traffic stopped on the M6 both ways just before 7.30pm and the carriageway was closed for almost an hour.
Lancashire Road Police said: "The M6 is closed in both directions between junctions 29 and 30 whilst we deal with an incident. This is also affecting traffic joining M61 southbound so please avoid the area where possible. We will update once reopened."