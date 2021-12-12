Motorway closure near Preston has been cleared

Both lanes on the link road from junction 32 of the M6 onto the M55 westbound near Preston have now reopened, after being blocked due to an overturned vehicle.

At 4:58 pm, National Highways North West announced that both lanes were closed, and that traffic officers were on the scene, whilst recovery agents were en route.

The traffic officers were then able to clear the vehicle into lane one, allowing lane two to reopen, still causing delays of up to 15 minutes, building back onto the M6.

However at 17:52, both lanes had reopened and delays had subsided.