Motorway closure near Preston has been cleared

An overturned vehicle had been causing delays on the M6 this afternoon.

By Aimee Seddon
Sunday, 12th December 2021, 5:40 pm
Updated Sunday, 12th December 2021, 6:22 pm

Both lanes on the link road from junction 32 of the M6 onto the M55 westbound near Preston have now reopened, after being blocked due to an overturned vehicle.

At 4:58 pm, National Highways North West announced that both lanes were closed, and that traffic officers were on the scene, whilst recovery agents were en route.

The traffic officers were then able to clear the vehicle into lane one, allowing lane two to reopen, still causing delays of up to 15 minutes, building back onto the M6.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

The link road is closed in one lane due to an overturned vehicle.

However at 17:52, both lanes had reopened and delays had subsided.

National Highways North West tweeted: "#Lancashire recovery is complete and the lane closure has been removed. Traffic is flowing freely and residual delays have cleared. Thank you for your patience this afternoon."

PrestonM55TrafficLancashire