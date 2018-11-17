Motorway BLOCKED in both directions due to 'cow on the loose'

Have your say

A busy Lancashire motorway network is at a standstill due to a cow on the loose.

The M65 has been closed in both directions this morning between junction 7 for Accrington and 8 for Bury due to the bovine on the loose on the highway.

The incident happened at around 10.20am with just the eastbound carriageway blocked at first.

But at 11.50am westbound traffic was also being held while attempts to get the cow under control continue.

On Twitter, a Highways England spokesman added: "We have police and farmer trying to sort out the problem, you may be able to see this ahead.

"[We] appreciate the frustration but we can assure you as soon as we get the authorisation, traffic will be released."

At 12.20pm the westbound carriageway reopened - with the eastbound remaining closed.

A diversion is in place, with a spokesman saying: "Exit the M65 at junction 7 and take the A6185 northbound.

"Then turn right onto the A678 eastbound (Blackburn Road).

"Then take the A6068 southbound to rejoin the M65 at junction 8."