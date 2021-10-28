Motorists warned of disruption ahead as roadworks close Chorley town centre road

Pilling Lane is due to be closed from Monday, November 8 to Friday, November 19.

Work has been ongoing around Pilling Lane since the start of October to improve pedestrian and cycling facilities, with the construction of a section of shared cycle/pedestrian path on Sandgate/Lighthurst Lane, and a Toucan crossing on Pilling Lane. This work is currently being carried out using two-way temporary lights to allow safe access for workers.

The next stage of the scheme is to construct a new pedestrian crossing at the junction of Pilling Lane and the A6 Bolton Road, and will need Pilling Lane to be closed at this junction for part of the work.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

An aerial view of Pilling Lane, Chorley, with Chorley FC’s Victory Park ground behind. The road will be closed at its junction with Bolton Road to allow for work to upgrade cycle and pedestrian facilities

This work was scheduled to begin on Friday (October 29), with some lane closures being needed around the junction as work progresses to allow safe access to construct the new pedestrian crossing. The closure of Pilling Lane, which runs close to Chorley FC’s Victory Park ground, from Monday, November 8 to Friday, November 19 is only needed during the final stage of this work, with the existing signals continuing to operate as normal throughout to allow traffic to flow as efficiently as possible.

All of Pilling Lane will remain open for access, however a diversion will be signed via Harrison Road and Pall Mall to help direct drivers from Bolton Road.

County Councillor Charlie Edwards, cabinet member for highways and transport, said: “We’re sorry for the disruption around the area of Pilling Lane while we carry out this work, and are grateful for people’s patience over the coming weeks.

“This is a busy part of Chorley and these improvements are vital to make it easier and safer for people to walk and cycle.