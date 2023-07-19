News you can trust since 1886
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Wimbledon 2023: Carlos Alcaraz wins men’s singles final for first time
Driver who killed former Hollyoaks actress Frankie Hough jailed
Detainees in custody sometimes left naked in cells, inspectors find
Commonwealth Games 2026 in doubt after Victoria cancels plans to host
Jeremy Vine reaches settlement over false BBC scandal allegations
Ronan Keating's brother killed in tragic car crash in Ireland

Motorists urged to use alternative routes after crash closes Euxton Lane in Chorley

Motorists were urged to use alternative routes after a crash closed a road in Chorley.
By Sean Gleaves
Published 19th Jul 2023, 17:00 BST- 1 min read
Updated 19th Jul 2023, 17:01 BST

Police were called to a road traffic collision in Euxton Lane on Wednesday afternoon (July 19).

The road was closed in both directions while emergency services attended the scene.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Motorists were subsequently asked to use alternative routes if travelling in the area.

Motorists were urged to use alternative routes after a crash closed Euxton Lane in Chorley (Credit: Google)Motorists were urged to use alternative routes after a crash closed Euxton Lane in Chorley (Credit: Google)
Motorists were urged to use alternative routes after a crash closed Euxton Lane in Chorley (Credit: Google)
Most Popular

“We will update you once the road has reopened,” a spokesman for Lancashire Police said.

Heavy traffic was building in the area following the closure.

Lancashire Police have been approached for more information.

Related topics:MotoristsChorleyPoliceLancashire Police