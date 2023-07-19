Motorists urged to use alternative routes after crash closes Euxton Lane in Chorley
Motorists were urged to use alternative routes after a crash closed a road in Chorley.
By Sean Gleaves
Published 19th Jul 2023, 17:00 BST- 1 min read
Updated 19th Jul 2023, 17:01 BST
Police were called to a road traffic collision in Euxton Lane on Wednesday afternoon (July 19).
The road was closed in both directions while emergency services attended the scene.
Motorists were subsequently asked to use alternative routes if travelling in the area.
“We will update you once the road has reopened,” a spokesman for Lancashire Police said.
Heavy traffic was building in the area following the closure.