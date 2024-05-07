Motorists rejoice as busy road with some of the 'worst potholes' in Burnley finally fixed
Drivers were thrilled, and slightly surprised today, when workmen moved in to repair what have been described as some of the ‘worst potholes’ in Burnley.
And they were even more delighted when the operation did not take long, and there were hardly any traffic delays, as work started to repair the potholes on Belvedere Road outside Burnley Fire Station.
One driver even said it was like ‘Christmas has come early’ as the deep potholes on the section of Belvedere Road where the traffic lights are that meets up with Ormerod Road were tarmaced over.
