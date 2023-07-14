News you can trust since 1886
Motorists facing long delays on M6 near Preston following earlier crash

Delays were building on the M6 near Preston after a crash temporarily closed all lanes.
By Sean Gleaves
Published 14th Jul 2023, 16:38 BST- 1 min read
Updated 14th Jul 2023, 17:16 BST

The crash occurred on the southbound carriageway between junction 32 (Broughton) and 31A (Haighton) on Friday afternoon (July 14).

All lanes have since reopened, but delays of around 25 minutes remained in the area as rush hour loomed.

Delays were also reported on the northbound carriageway between junctions 29 (Bamber Bridge) and 31.

Delays were building on the M6 near Preston following a crash (Credit: National Highways)Delays were building on the M6 near Preston following a crash (Credit: National Highways)
Motorists on the M55 eastbound were also stuck in traffic, with congestion backing up to the new junction 2.

