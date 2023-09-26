Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Drivers across Lancashire will need to avoid a string of road closures in the next fortnight. National Highways has announced details of roadworks which look set to cause delays between 10 and 30 minutes for motorists.

The authority is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The latest expected works list shows the following closures are already in place are expected to carry on this week:

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

• M6, from 8pm July 3 to 6am September 30, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M61 northbound and southbound, jct nine - M6 lane closures and carriageway closures due to resurfacing.

• M61, from 8pm September 20 to 6am October 6, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M61 northbound, J6 to J8 - lane closure for electrical works.

• M58, from 8pm September 5 to 6am October 14, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M6 northbound and southbound, jct 26 to 29 lane closures and slip road closures due to electrical works.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

• A585, from 8am September 1 2023 to 8pm January 2 2024, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M55 and M6, junction 32 Heavy traffic and TM Embargo due to Blackpool Illuminations.

• A585, from midday, May 23 to 11.59pm November 1, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A585 northbound and southbound, Windy Harbour to Norcross Roundabout traffic signals, narrow lanes and roundabout ring management Windy Harbour to Skippool improvement Scheme. • M6, from 8pm July 3 to 6am September 30, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M61 northbound and southbound, jct nine - M6 lane closures and carriageway closures due to resurfacing. • M55, from 8pm September 3 to 6am November 2, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M6 northbound and southbound, junction 32 to junction 33 and M55 eastbound, junction 3 to junction 1, Lane closures and carriageway closures for waterproofing bridge deck.

• M6, from 9pm March 10 to 6am November 25, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M6 northbound and southbound, junction 32 to 33, Lane closures for Heating Strengthening on bridge.

And a further four closures will begin over the next two weeks:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

• M6, from 9pm September 26 to 5am September 27, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M6 northbound, junction 29 - 30 Lane closures and carriageway closure for Horticulture (Cutting and Planting).

• M61, from 9pm September 26 to 5am September 29, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M61 both directions J9 to J8 - lane closure for barriers.

• M61, from 9pm September 29 to 5am October 1, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M61 both directions J9 to J8 - lane closure for barriers.

• M6, from 9pm October 1 to 5am October 2, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M6 southbound, junction 28 - carriageway closure for Horticulture (Cutting and Planting).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

• M55, from 9pm October 5 to 5am October 7, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M55 eastbound, junction 1 entry slip road closure for Removal of failed lighting columns.

• M6, from 9pm September 26 to 5am September 27, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M6 northbound, junction 29 - 30 Lane closures and carriageway closure for Horticulture (Cutting and Planting).

• M6, from 9pm October 9 to 5am October 10, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M6 southbound, junction 31 to junction 29 - carriageway closure for Horticulture (Cutting and Planting).