Motorists advised to avoid M65 as long delays build following crash near Blackburn

All traffic was stopped following a collision on the M65 near Blackburn, resulting in long delays in the area.
By Sean Gleaves
Published 5th Jul 2023, 16:34 BST- 1 min read
Updated 5th Jul 2023, 16:35 BST

The crash occurred on the westbound carriageway between junctions 3 (Brimmicroft) and 2 (Clayton Brook) at around 4.30pm on Wednesday (July 5).

All traffic was temporarily stopped as emergency services attended the scene, resulting in long delays in the area.

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: “There are currently tailbacks to junction 4.

The crash occurred on the M65 westbound between junctions 3 and 2 (Credit: National Highways)The crash occurred on the M65 westbound between junctions 3 and 2 (Credit: National Highways)
“Please avoid the area and we will update once the motorway reopens.”

