Motorists advised to avoid M65 as long delays build following crash near Blackburn
All traffic was stopped following a collision on the M65 near Blackburn, resulting in long delays in the area.
By Sean Gleaves
Published 5th Jul 2023, 16:34 BST- 1 min read
Updated 5th Jul 2023, 16:35 BST
The crash occurred on the westbound carriageway between junctions 3 (Brimmicroft) and 2 (Clayton Brook) at around 4.30pm on Wednesday (July 5).
All traffic was temporarily stopped as emergency services attended the scene, resulting in long delays in the area.
A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: “There are currently tailbacks to junction 4.
“Please avoid the area and we will update once the motorway reopens.”