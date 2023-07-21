Motorcyclist suffers multiple broken bones after hitting kerb and crashing into lamppost near Preston
A motorcyclist suffered multiple broken bones after hitting a curb and crashing into a lamppost near Preston.
By Sean Gleaves
Published 21st Jul 2023, 14:30 BST- 1 min read
Updated 21st Jul 2023, 14:30 BST
A motorcyclist was travelling north along the A6 Garstang Road at Barton when he hit a central island kerb on Thursday evening (July 20).
The rider, a man in his 40s, lost control of the bike and fell, causing him to collide with a lamppost.
Police confirmed the man suffered a broken pelvis, leg and arm in the collision, but his injuries were “not believed to be life threatening.”
The road was closed in both directions between White Horse Lane and St Michael’s Place while emergency services attended.
It has since reopened.