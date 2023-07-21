News you can trust since 1886
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Ronan Keating's brother killed in tragic car crash in Ireland
Legendary singer Tony Bennett dies aged 96
Virgin Money to shut 39 branches, 255 jobs now at risk
Detainees in custody sometimes left naked in cells, inspectors find
Commonwealth Games 2026 in doubt after Victoria cancels plans to host
Jeremy Vine reaches settlement over false BBC scandal allegations

Motorcyclist suffers multiple broken bones after hitting kerb and crashing into lamppost near Preston

A motorcyclist suffered multiple broken bones after hitting a curb and crashing into a lamppost near Preston.
By Sean Gleaves
Published 21st Jul 2023, 14:30 BST- 1 min read
Updated 21st Jul 2023, 14:30 BST

A motorcyclist was travelling north along the A6 Garstang Road at Barton when he hit a central island kerb on Thursday evening (July 20).

The rider, a man in his 40s, lost control of the bike and fell, causing him to collide with a lamppost.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Police confirmed the man suffered a broken pelvis, leg and arm in the collision, but his injuries were “not believed to be life threatening.”

A motorcyclist suffered multiple broken bones after colliding with a lamppost (Credit: Google)A motorcyclist suffered multiple broken bones after colliding with a lamppost (Credit: Google)
A motorcyclist suffered multiple broken bones after colliding with a lamppost (Credit: Google)
Most Popular

The road was closed in both directions between White Horse Lane and St Michael’s Place while emergency services attended.

It has since reopened.

Related topics:MotorcyclistPrestonPoliceBarton