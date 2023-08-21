The man, aged in his 60s, was taken to hospital after the crash at the junction of Preston Road and Chorley Hall Road, near Starbucks drive-thru, at around 7.30pm on Saturday (August 19).

The lorry driver was unhurt.

Lancashire Police are appealing for witnesses.

Sgt Daniel Gunn, of the Road Policing Unit, said: “This collision has left a man with some significant injuries and I would appeal to any witnesses or anyone who may have dashcam footage to get in touch.”