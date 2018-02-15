Motorcyclist airlifted to Royal Preston Hospital after horror crash

Emergency services attended the scene of a serious crash this afternoon which saw two casualties taken to hospital.

Fire crews from Lancaster were called to the incident on the A588 near The Stork Inn in Thurnham at 1:11pm on Thursday afternoon (February 15), which involved a silver Honda motorcycle and a man and a woman on the bike.

The road was closed while emergency services dealt with the incident.

It resulted in a full road closure while firefighters delivered first aid to the casualties using a first aid kit and oxygen. Fire crews remained at the scene for an hour.

A police spokesman said that a a woman was suffering from neck and back injuries, who is believed to have been the passenger on the bike.

They also confirmed that a man was taken by air ambulance to Royal Preston Hospital.

A spokesman for North West Air Ambulance said: "Two patients were taken to hospital, one by air ambulance to Royal Preston Hospital and another by road to Royal Lancaster Infirmary.

The crashed bike.

"The patient taken to Preston was a major trauma incident."

In a statement on social media, Lancashire Road Police said that casualties suffered broken ribs and a dislocated shoulder but that there were no life threatening injuries.

More information to follow.