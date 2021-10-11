Cop Lane will be shut for six hours each day for resurfacing.

County Hall highways chiefs have now announced they will be closing busy Cop Lane for up to four days next week for resurfacing work.

The section of road between Liverpool Road and Manor Lane will be blocked off between 9am and 3pm starting on Tuesday to allow the highway to be upgraded.

The county council says the work is being restricted to that six-hour window to make sure it does not cause too much disruption at peak times, especially with the drop off and pick up of children from Penwortham Girls’ High School.

A diversion is being put in place, with drivers directed along Leyland Road and Golden Way. The work is expected to be finished by Friday at the latest.

The news comes after County Hall announced it would be carrying out work on the junction of Liverpool Road and Kingsway from this coming Sunday until just before Christmas.

That scheme is part of the ongoing Preston Cycle Superhighway project to build a cycleway from Penwortham town city to Broadgate in Preston.