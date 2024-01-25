More traffic chaos for motorists on the cards as next phase of Burnley's Town2Turf project begins
A temporary road diversion has been put in place on the short stretch of Yorkshire Street that goes past the Keirby Hotel and links to Croft Street and St James's Street has been temporarily closed.
Cars and other vehicles can access Keirby Walk and the car park under Charter Walk shopping centre by travelling along Centenary Way, turning right at the Tesco traffic lights into Red Lion Street (at the bottom of the bus station) and immediately right again into Croft Street (which has temporarily been made two-way). Buses travelling to the bus station on affected routes will be diverted along Centenary Way and down Manchester Road and Red Lion Street to the bus station.
Shops and businesses in and around Keirby Walk remain open as usual and can still be accessed from St James's Street. Under the scheme the short stretch of Yorkshire Street will become one-way (towards Croft Street and St James's Street) and Croft Street will return to one-way operation. The controversial £6M Town2Turf regeneration project has already caused huge traffic delays around a key junction in Burnley town centre and near to Burnley Football Club’s Turf Moor, with the Yorkshire Steet section running over its scheduled completion time for the start of the Premier League season in August.