More rail strike action in driver-only dispute

Rail union RMT has confirmed a further 48 hours of strike action on Northern services.

The action follows what the union sees as attacks on the role of the safety-critical guard and the extension of Driver Only Operation.

Members have been instructed not to book on for any shifts that commence between 0001 Hours and 2359 hours on Monday March 26; and 0001 Hours and 2359 hours on Thursday March 29.

The union has also demanded tripartite talks with the company and the DfT aimed at reaching a solution.

RMT General Secretary Mick Cash said: “Every single effort that RMT has made to reach a negotiated settlement with Northern Rail over safe operation and safe staffing has been kicked back in our faces. No one should be in any doubt, this dispute is about putting the safety of the travelling public before the profits of the private train companies”

Northern says Driver Controlled Operation is a safe and efficient way of operating.

“We are clear there will be no job or pay cuts as a result of our proposed changes,” it says.