More rail misery expected as strike action to halt weekend TransPennine Express services through Preston

There will be further disruption to TransPennine Express (TPE) services due to planned strike action by the Rail, Maritime and Transport (RMT) union.

No TPE services will run between Manchester/Liverpool Lime Street, Preston and Scotland on Sunday due to a combination of the strikes and engineering work on the West Coast Mainline.

Passengers were strongly recommended to travel either side of the strike date to avoid the disruption.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Kathryn O’Brien, Customer Experience Director for TransPennine Express said: “Action by RMT continues to cause disruption to our customers’ journeys.

“With a further strike planned for this Sunday, we are once again advising those customers to travel either side of Sunday as we will only be running a limited service on two of our routes, with no TPE trains at all on the West Coast Mainline.”

Network Rail is carrying out engineering work between Carlisle and Edinburgh/Glasgow on Saturday and Sunday, with a replacement bus service running between Carlisle, Lockerbie Edinburgh and Glasgow.

Anyone heading to a major event by rail this Sunday, such as the Liverpool v Everton Premier League match, should seek alternative transport.

There will be further disruption to rail services this weekend with strike action by the Rail, Maritime and Transport (RMT) union due to cause widespread disruption to TransPennine Express (TPE) services.

More information on the limited services TPE is intending to operate on Sunday can be found at tpexpress.co.uk/travel-updates/strike.

Anyone making an essential journey on either the North or South route should plan very carefully and allow extra time to travel.

Further strikes by RMT are planned to take place on Sundays up to and including June 5, and on the following full weekends:

- Saturday, April 30

- Sunday, May 1

- Saturday, June 4

- Sunday, June 5

Ticket acceptance is in place with Northern, Avanti West Coast (between Wigan and Carlisle), CrossCountry (between Leeds and Edinburgh), East Midlands Railway, Lumo, LNER (between York and Edinburgh), ScotRail, Hull Trains (between Hull and Doncaster) and Transport for Wales services.

Ticket acceptance is also in place for FirstBus services in West Yorkshire for customers who may need to use a bus service to complete a rail journey.