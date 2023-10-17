News you can trust since 1886
Moped rider suffers ‘life-changing injuries’ after crash involving Porsche Boxster car in Lostock Hall

A moped rider suffered “life-changing injuries” following a collision at a roundabout in Lostock Hall.
By Sean Gleaves
Published 17th Oct 2023, 15:57 BST- 1 min read
Updated 17th Oct 2023, 15:57 BST
A Porsche Boxster and a black 125cc moped collided at the roundabout at Stanifield Lane and Farington Road at around 2.45pm on Saturday (October 14).

The moped rider sustained “serious, life-changing injuries” to his leg.

Emergency services including specialist police investigators attended the scene.

A moped rider suffered "life-changing injuries" following a collision in Lostock Hall (Credit: Google)A moped rider suffered "life-changing injuries" following a collision in Lostock Hall (Credit: Google)
The road was closed until around 5pm the same day.

Sgt Stuart Hart, of the Lancashire Roads policing Unit, said: “This was a serious collision which has left the moped rider with life-changing injuries and first and foremost we send him our very best wishes while he recovers.

“We are now working hard to piece together exactly what occurred and would like to hear from anybody who witnessed the collision, or saw either of the vehicles before the collision occurred.

“If you have any information please get in touch.”

Anybody with information should contact police by calling 101, quoting log number 768 of October 14.

