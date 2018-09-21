Manchester Airport bosses have issued a statement after footage emerged yesterday of baggage handlers throwing cases.

The video, which was shared on Facebook shows the two baggage handlers tossing bags and cases, with some cases falling off the trolley.

The social media post which shows the footage has been viewed more than six million times.

Following the incident Manchester Airport have condemned the Swissport staff and have asked for 'robust action' to take place.

The company tweeted: "Manchester Airport's CEO has vowed to crack down on ground handlers following an incident yesterday, which showed employees of Swissport, the handler employed by Ryanair, causing damage to passenger belongings."

Andrew Cowan, Manchester Airport CEO, said: "Manchester Airport will not tolerate the kinds of behaviour shown yesterday by the employees of the ground handling company Swissport. We are clear that it is completely unacceptable for our customers' belongings to be treated in this way by any company operating on our site.

Manchester Airport bosses vow to crack down on ground handlers

"The behaviour of the Swissport employees falls well below what we would expect of ground handling agents at Manchester Airport. We have sought urgent assurances from Swissport that a full investigation will be carried out and swift and robust action taken against those involved.

"In our view, the actions of the individuals concerned are so serious that we would expect Swissport ensure they do not work on the airport site in the future. We have also asked Swissport to carry out an urgent review of their recruitment and training processes to ensure their employees are clear about the high levels of customer service that are required.

"If we are not satisfied by Swissport's response to these issues we will consider what further steps are required to protect passengers interests including the full range of sanctions that are available to us as part of Swissport's operating licence."