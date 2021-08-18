Man taken to hospital with "major trauma injuries" after lorry crash on A59 near Tarleton

A section of the A59 Liverpool Road has been closed since 4.40am after a crash at the junction with Croston Road, near The Rufford Arms pub. The A59 is currently closed between Spark Lane and Sandy Lane whilst police continue to work at the scene

A section of the A59 Liverpool Road has been closed since 4.40am after a crash at the junction with Croston Road, near The Rufford Arms pub.

Police say the crash involved a HGV and a Ford Ka, with the Ka driver taken to hospital for emergency treatment.

North West Ambulance Service said the man, aged in his 50s, has suffered 'major-trauma related injuries'.

A section of the A59 Liverpool Road near Tarleton has been closed since 4.40am after a crash at the junction with Croston Road. Pic: Google

The A59 remains closed between Spark Lane and Sandy Lane and people are asked to avoid the area whilst police work at the scene.

A police spokesman said: "We were called at around 4.35am this morning (Wednesday, August 18) to the report of a serious collision involving a HGV and a Ford Ka on the A59 close to Croston Road, Tarleton.

"The driver of the Ka has been taken to Aintree Hospital.

"A diversion is in place whilst the road is closed and motorists are being asked to avoid the area."

North West Ambulance Service have been approached for further details.