The crash happened at around 2.30pm when a Ford Fiesta turned on to King Street and collided with the back of a Honda Jazz before smashing into street furniture.

Police shut the road whilst ambulance crews attended and the driver of the Fiesta, a man in his 80s from Blackburn, was taken to hospital.

He remains in a serious condition, said police.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The crash happened at about 2.30pm yesterday (Wednesday, April 27) when a Ford Fiesta turned on to King Street and collided with the back of a Honda Jazz

The driver of the Honda was uninjured.