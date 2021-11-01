Man rushed to hospital after crash near Preston Docks
A man in his 40s was hospitalised following a collision near Preston Docks.
Ambulance crews were called to the scene in Pedders Lane, near the McDonald's in Mariners Way, shortly after 8.40am today (November 1).
The crash involved a motorcyclist, according to eyewitness reports.
"We have taken a man in his 40s to hospital," a spokesman for North West Ambulance Service said.
NWAS said they were unable to comment on the seriousness of his injuries at this time.
Lancashire Police had no details of the collision on their logs.
