Man injured in Preston crash that closed Aqueduct Street last night
A man was injured after a van and car crashed in Preston last night (Wednesday, August 18).
The crash involved a black Volkswagen Golf and a white van at the junction of Aqueduct Street and Brook Street at around 10.15pm.
Police closed the road whilst ambulance crews treated a man for minor injuries and recovery was arranged for the damaged vehicles.
The road reopened around 11pm.
A police spokesman said: "We were called at 22.17pm yesterday (August 18) to a report of a collision involving two vehicles on Aqueduct Street.
"The road was blocked for a period of time while the van and car involved were recovered.
"One man received minor injuries as a result of the collision."
Anyone with information can call 101 quoting log number 1452 of August 18.
