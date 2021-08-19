Man injured in Preston crash that closed Aqueduct Street last night

The crash involved a black Volkswagen Golf and a white van at the junction of Aqueduct Street and Brook Street at around 10.15pm.

Police closed the road whilst ambulance crews treated a man for minor injuries and recovery was arranged for the damaged vehicles.

The road reopened around 11pm.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A black Volkswagen Golf and a white van crashed at the junction of Aqueduct Street and Brook Street in Preston yesterday evening (Wednesday, August 18). Pic: Google

A police spokesman said: "We were called at 22.17pm yesterday (August 18) to a report of a collision involving two vehicles on Aqueduct Street.

"The road was blocked for a period of time while the van and car involved were recovered.

"One man received minor injuries as a result of the collision."

Anyone with information can call 101 quoting log number 1452 of August 18.

Support us and become a subscriber today. Enjoy unlimited access to local news, the latest football stories and new puzzles every day.