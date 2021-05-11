Man in his 40s suffers head injuries after lorry and Audi crash on M6 in Preston

Firefighters had to to cut the roof of his wrecked Audi to release him before paramedics rushed him to Royal Preston Hospital for treatment.

He was injured after his Audi was involved in a crash with an M&S lorry on the northbound M6 between junctions 31 and 31A shortly before 4pm.

Police, fire and paramedics were called to the crash scene where a white lorry had jackknifed and overturned, causing its front cabin to veer off the motorway and mount the embankment.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The scene of the lorry crash on the M6 in Preston yesterday evening (Monday, May 10). Picture by Mark Ware

The lorry driver escaped the crash uninjured and was able to climb out of the stricken lorry with help from a member of the public.

Lancashire Police has yet to confirm whether anyone has been arrested in connection with the crash.

An ambulance spokesman said: "We took one casualty to hospital, a man in his 40s who was the driver in the car. He was suffering from a head injury.

"We were called to the scene at 3.55pm, and multiple resources were committed."

Police, fire crews and paramedics were calledto the sceneafter a white M&S lorry jackknifed and overturned following a crash with an Audi on the M6 near Preston. The crash caused the lorry to veer off the motorway andmountthe embankment.

Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service added: "Three fire engines from Preston and Fulwood, and the Urban search and rescue team from Bamber Bridge were called to a road traffic collision on the M6 northbound near junction 31.

"Firefighters used cutting equipment to release one person from a vehicle whilst another person was released from their vehicle by a member of the public."

The crash led to hour-long delays and miles of tailbacks whilst emergency services and accident investigators worked at the scene.

The motorway reopened shortly before 9pm.

It is thanks to our loyal readers that we can continue to provide the trusted news, analysis and insight that matters to you.