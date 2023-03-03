Police and paramedics were called to the scene close to junction 11 in Burnley at around 5.30pm yesterday evening (Thursday, March 2).

The man, aged in his 50s, was taken to hospital but sadly later died from his injuries.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lancashire Police said his death is not being treated as suspicious.

A man in his 50s died after falling from a bridge over the M65 near Burnley on Thursday evening (March 2)

A spokesman for the force said: "We were called at shortly after 5.30pm yesterday (Thursday, March 2) to a report that a man had fallen from a bridge at J11 of the M65.

"The man, aged in his 50s, was taken by ambulance to hospital but sadly later died of his injuries.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The death is not being treated as suspicious and a file will be prepared for HM Coroner.