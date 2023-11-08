A man has died in hospital after falling from a motorway bridge in Lancashire.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The incident happened shortly before 11am on Tuesday (November 7) when the man fell from a bridge over the M6 near Wrightington and was struck by a Scania lorry.

Police closed the motorway for around three hours in both directions between junctions 28 (Leyland) and J27 (Standish) while emergency services worked at the scene.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

An air ambulance attended and the man was taken to hospital in a serious condition. He sadly died shortly after arriving at hospital.

The incident happened shortly before 11am on Tuesday (November 8) when the man fell from a bridge over the M6 near Wrightington and was struck by a Scania lorry. Police closed the motorway for three hours in both directions, between junctions 28 (Leyland) and J27 (Standish), while emergency services worked at the scene

Lancashire Police said his death is not being treated as suspicious.

Police statement

A police spokesperson said: “You may be aware that the M6 was closed for a significant period of time yesterday and we just wanted to explain why.

“Our officers were called to the northbound carriageway just after Junction 27, close to Wrightington, at 10.55am on Tuesday following reports a man had fallen from a motorway bridge and been struck by a Scania HGV.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Despite the best efforts of the emergency services the man was sadly pronounced dead shortly after arriving at hospital.

“His family are aware of the tragic news.

“The man’s death is not being treated as suspicious and a file will be prepared for HM Coroner in due course.”