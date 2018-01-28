Man dies after car smashes into woods

A man has died following an early morning crash near Clitheroe.

Police say the driver of a Skoda Octavia suffered multiple injuries when the vehicle left the A671 Whalley Road and ploughed into woodland.

The collision happened at around 6.15am on Sunday and the road, close to Clitheroe Golf Club, was closed for more than five hours while accident investigators examined the scene.

The dead man was a 21-year-old from Nelson. He was pronounced dead by paramedics at the scene.

Sgt Adam Dawson said: “My thoughts are with the driver of the vehicle, his family and his friends at this very difficult time. These are tragic circumstances.

“We are appealing for information following the collision and would urge anyone who saw what happened to contact police.

“Furthermore, if you saw the vehicle described in the moments before the incident please get in touch.”

Anyone with information can contact police on 101 quoting log reference 0367 of January 28.