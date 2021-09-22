Major road through Penwortham to close for resurfacing - what it means for access to local homes, health centre and high school

Cop Lane will be closed from its junction with Manor Lane to Liverpool Road from Tuesday, October 19 until Friday, October 22, to allow for carriageway resurfacing.

A traffic order made by Lancashire County Council states that no vehicle will be able to travel on that stretch of road between 9am and 3pm over the four days - avoiding main drop-off and pick-up times for Penwortham Girls' High School.

But locals have been quick to point out that half-term falls only a week later, and concerns have also been raised about access to St Mary's Health Centre.

The junction of Manor Lane and Cop Lane, looking towards Liverpool Road

On the Penwortham Past and Present Facebook site, one person said: "Agreed it needs doing, but about right for the council doing it a week before half term. Bad planning."

Another said: "They've (the school) just been shut for 6/7 weeks. They wait till everybody stops working from home and schools reopen and then start doing stuff like this."

Others pointed out that it is not an easy walk from Liverpool Road car parking areas to St Mary's Health Centre for people with certain health conditions.

When contacted by the Post, Lancashire County Council said the amount of time the road will actually closed will be shorter than advertised, and access to properties and facilities will be minimised.

A spokesman said: "To minimise disruption as far as possible we're planning to limit the amount of time the road is actually closed to 9.30am to 3pm on Tuesday while the existing surface is planed off, and the same hours on Friday while the new surface is being applied.

"The hours of work have been planned with the nearby high school in mind to avoid inconveniencing parents around pick-up and drop-off times.

"Access to properties and facilities such as the health centre will be kept open at all times, though people may need to wait for a few minutes when we're working right outside the entrance.

"We're grateful for people's patience while we carry out this essential maintenance which is part of our annual programme to keep our highways in good condition."

The health centre has been approached for comment.

Penwortham Girls' has also been approached for comment about how before and after school clubs, meetings and sports activities will be affected.