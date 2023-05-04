News you can trust since 1886
Magistrates Court: Scorton drug-driver is banned from the roads

A Scorton woman has been banned from the roads after being found over the drug-drive limit.

By Catherine Musgrove
Published 4th May 2023, 04:55 BST- 1 min read

Melissa Jade Close, 35, of Wyreside Crescent, pleaded guilty to driving a black Vauxhall Astra on July 31, 2022 on the Garstang Bypass in Churchtown while under the influence.

She had more than the legal limit of Benzoylecgonine –the main metabolite of cocaine – and Delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol – a cannabinoid found in cannabis – in her system.

Magistrates disqualified Close from driving for 12 months and ordered her to pay £365.

