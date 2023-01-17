M65 traffic updates after crash causes long delays near Blackburn
All lanes have reopened after a rush hour crash on the M65 this morning (Tuesday, January 17).
The accident led to long delays and miles of queuing traffic in both directions whilst police and Highways attended the scene.
Traffic was stopped for around 10 minutes between junctions 5 for Guide and 6 for Whitebirk, and a second closure was in place westbound from junctions 3 to 2.
The scene has now been cleared and restrictions have been lifted. Traffic is now easing.
The latest update from traffic monitor INRIX says: "Traffic easing, accident cleared and restrictions lifted on M65 Westbound from J3 A674 Chorley Road (Blackburn West / Wheelton / Walton) to J2 M61 J9 (Clayton Brook)."
Earlier this morning, the AA warned of significant delays for those travelling along the motorway.
It said: "Severe delays of 32 minutes and delays increasing on M65 Eastbound between J3 A674 Chorley Road (Blackburn West / Wheelton / Walton) and J6 A6119 Whitebirk Drive (Blackburn / Whitebirk Roundabout). Average speed 10 mph."
Lancashire Police has not said whether anyone was reported injured at this stage.