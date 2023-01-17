The accident led to long delays and miles of queuing traffic in both directions whilst police and Highways attended the scene.

Traffic was stopped for around 10 minutes between junctions 5 for Guide and 6 for Whitebirk, and a second closure was in place westbound from junctions 3 to 2.

The scene has now been cleared and restrictions have been lifted. Traffic is now easing.

Traffic was stopped on the M65 for around 10 minutes after an accident between junctions 5 for Guide and 6 for Whitebirk this morning (Tuesday, January 17)

The latest update from traffic monitor INRIX says: "Traffic easing, accident cleared and restrictions lifted on M65 Westbound from J3 A674 Chorley Road (Blackburn West / Wheelton / Walton) to J2 M61 J9 (Clayton Brook)."

Earlier this morning, the AA warned of significant delays for those travelling along the motorway.

It said: "Severe delays of 32 minutes and delays increasing on M65 Eastbound between J3 A674 Chorley Road (Blackburn West / Wheelton / Walton) and J6 A6119 Whitebirk Drive (Blackburn / Whitebirk Roundabout). Average speed 10 mph."

