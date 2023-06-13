News you can trust since 1886
M65 traffic updates after crash causes long delays and miles of congestion near Blackburn and Darwen

There are long delays on the M65 due to further lane closures this morning (Tuesday, June 13).
By Matthew Calderbank
Published 13th Jun 2023, 10:00 BST- 1 min read
Updated 13th Jun 2023, 10:07 BST

One lane is closed after a crash involving two cars and a van on the westbound carriageway between junctions 4 (Darwen / Blackburn South) and 3 (Blackburn West / Wheelton).

There are currently around four miles of queuing traffic and delays of around 30 minutes, according to National Highways.

A police spokesman said :”We were called at 7.43am to the M65 westbound, near to junction three, to a report of a road traffic collision.

Most Popular

“It was a three vehicle collision – two cars and a van. Minor injury to one driver.”

National Highways tweeted: "1 Lane (of 2) is closed on the #M65 westbound between J4 and J3 #Blackburn due to a collision.

"There is approximately 4 miles of congestion on approach which is adding about half an hour onto normal journey times."

