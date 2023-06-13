One lane is closed after a crash involving two cars and a van on the westbound carriageway between junctions 4 (Darwen / Blackburn South) and 3 (Blackburn West / Wheelton).

There are currently around four miles of queuing traffic and delays of around 30 minutes, according to National Highways.

A police spokesman said :”We were called at 7.43am to the M65 westbound, near to junction three, to a report of a road traffic collision.

“It was a three vehicle collision – two cars and a van. Minor injury to one driver.”

National Highways tweeted: "1 Lane (of 2) is closed on the #M65 westbound between J4 and J3 #Blackburn due to a collision.

"There is approximately 4 miles of congestion on approach which is adding about half an hour onto normal journey times."