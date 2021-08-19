M65 delays after crash between Preston and Blackburn

One lane has been closed after a crash on the eastbound carriageway between junctions 2 (M61, Clayton Brook) and 3 (Blackburn West).

All traffic was held between 12.50pm and 1.20pm whilst emergency services attended and the vehicles were recovered.

The crash also caused a fuel spillage and one lane (of two) remains closed whilst maintenance crews clean-up the scene.

Highways England say the lane closure is expected to remain in place until around 3.30pm.

It is not known whether anyone has been injured at this stage, but Lancashire Police and North West Ambulance Service have been approached for further details.

More to follow...