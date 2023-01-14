The incident occurred on the exit slip road on the eastbound carriageway at junction 10 (Burnley Barracks) on Saturday afternoon (January 14).

Pictures from the scene show a white car, possibly a Porsche Cayenne, was left hanging off the carriageway after crashing into the metal barrier.

The motorway remained open despite the vehicle fire, but police said the slip road was expected to remain closed “for some time”.

“Please stay safe and follow any directions of the patrols at the scene,” a spokesman for Lancashire Police said.

It is not yet known whether anyone has been injured.

National Highways expected the slip road to reopen between 5.30pm and 5.45pm.

