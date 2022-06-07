Emergency Services are currently on scene and all traffic is being diverted after the crash between junctions 3 and 2 near Kearsley.

A spokesman for National Highways said: “The M61 is closed southbound between J3 and J2 (Kearsley) due to a collision between a car and a HGV.

"There are 2.5 miles of congestion on approach, causing 50 minute delays above normal travel time.

“If this closure impacts on your planned route, please allow extra journey time.

"Plan ahead, you may wish to re-route or even delay your journey.

Diversion Route

Road users are advised to follow the below diversion route if heading southbound.

- Leave M61 southbound at Jct 3 and follow A666 eastbound

- Leave A666 eastbound at A666/A5036 Rbt and complete a U-turn to rejoin A666 westbound.