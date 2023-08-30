National Highways warned of delays of around 20 minutes and three miles of congestion on approach to the scene of the accident on the M61 between junctions 8 (Chorley) and 6 (Horwich) on Wednesday morning (August 30). (Picture by National Highways)

Two of three lanes remain closed southbound while recovery takes places and debris is cleared from the carriageway.

No details have been provided about injuries at this stage.

Traffic monitoring service Inrix said: "Two lanes closed and queueing traffic due to overturned vehicle on M61 Southbound from J8 A674 Millennium Way (Chorley) to J6 A6027 De Havilland Way (Horwich)."

