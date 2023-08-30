News you can trust since 1886
There are delays and lane closures on the M61 after a lorry overturned this morning (Wednesday, August 30).
By Matthew Calderbank
Published 30th Aug 2023, 10:16 BST- 1 min read
Updated 30th Aug 2023, 10:16 BST
National Highways warned of delays of around 20 minutes and three miles of congestion on approach to the scene of the accident on the M61 between junctions 8 (Chorley) and 6 (Horwich) on Wednesday morning (August 30). (Picture by National Highways)

National Highways warned of delays of around 20 minutes and three miles of congestion on approach to the scene of the accident between junctions 8 (Chorley) and 6 (Horwich).

Two of three lanes remain closed southbound while recovery takes places and debris is cleared from the carriageway.

No details have been provided about injuries at this stage.

Traffic monitoring service Inrix said: "Two lanes closed and queueing traffic due to overturned vehicle on M61 Southbound from J8 A674 Millennium Way (Chorley) to J6 A6027 De Havilland Way (Horwich)."

Two lanes remain shut at the scene of the overturned lorry between J8 and J6 southbound.

Long queues remain up to the closure.

