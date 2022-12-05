Drivers are being held on the southbound carriageway between junctions 8 (Chorley) and 6 (Horwich) after the black ram made its way onto the motorway at around 10.30am.

Motorists on both carriageways were temporarily held after police arrived, as efforts were made to catch the ram and safely remove it from the motorway.

Lancashire Police say the male sheep has now been ‘secured’ and efforts are under way to fully reopen the motorway.

The northbound carriageway has already reopened and the southbound is likely to reopen shortly, but there are still delays both ways.

National Highways tweeted: "Traffic has now been released in both directions on the M61 between J6 Bolton and J8 Chorley.

“There are 3 miles of congestion following this incident in both directions so please allow time for delays to ease.