M61 lane closure after crash near M6 and M65 interchange at Clayton Brook
A crash on the M61 has led to a lane closure near the interchange for the M6 and M65 at Clayton Brook today.
Monday, 19th July 2021, 1:26 pm
Updated
Monday, 19th July 2021, 1:32 pm
UPDATE - 1.14pm - The crashed vehicle has been moved to a place of safety and all lanes are now open.
Highways say the crash happened on the northbound carriageway towards the M6 at J9 (Clayton Brook, M65) at around 12.15pm.
Lane 1 was closed whilst Lancashire Police and North West Ambulance Service attend the scene.
Details on casualties has not been made available at this stage, but police have described it as a "minor collision".
The lane closure led to slow traffic on the M61 on approach to the scene at J9 M65 (Clayton Brook).