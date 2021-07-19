M61 lane closure after crash near M6 and M65 interchange at Clayton Brook

The crash happened on the M61 northbound carriageway towards the M6 at J9 (Clayton Brook, M65) at around 12.15pm today (Monday, July 19)

UPDATE - 1.14pm - T​he crashed vehicle has been moved to a place of safety and all lanes are now open.

Highways say the crash happened on the northbound carriageway towards the M6 at J9 (Clayton Brook, M65) at around 12.15pm.

Lane 1 was closed whilst Lancashire Police and North West Ambulance Service attend the scene.

Details on casualties has not been made available at this stage, but police have described it as a "minor collision".