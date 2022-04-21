M61 down to one lane with long delays after crash and oil spillage

There are delays on the M61 this morning after a crash caused an oil spillage near Bolton.

By Matthew Calderbank
Thursday, 21st April 2022, 7:42 am
Updated Thursday, 21st April 2022, 7:48 am

Two lanes are closed southbound, leaving just one lane open during morning rush hour after a crash between junctions 5 (Bolton) and 4 (Walkden).

It is causing long delays of around and congestion on approach with traffic queued for three miles back to junction 6 at Horwich.

The crash has resulted in a ‘significant’ hydraulic fluid spillage which will need resurfacing before the carriageway can be reopened.

*A stock image of traffic congestion on the M61 near Chorley

National Highways say there are currently delays of around 50 minutes.

Drivers are being advised to allow extra journey time this morning.

More to follow...

