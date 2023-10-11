News you can trust since 1886
M61 crash closes lanes both ways between Chorley and Horwich

Emergency services are responding to a crash on the M61 near Chorley this morning (Wednesday, October 11).
By Matthew Calderbank
Published 11th Oct 2023, 10:09 BST- 1 min read
Updated 11th Oct 2023, 10:09 BST
Police have closed lane 3 (of 3) in both directions while they work at the scene of the crash between junctions 8 (Chorley) and 6 (Horwich).

A car has struck the central reservation barrier and repairs must be made before the lanes can safely reopen.

National Highways say there are delays of around 30 minutes on approach to the closures.

It is not clear at this stage whether anyone has been injured in the crash.

Lancashire Police and North West Ambulance Service have been approached for further details.

