Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Police have closed lane 3 (of 3) in both directions while they work at the scene of the crash between junctions 8 (Chorley) and 6 (Horwich).

A car has struck the central reservation barrier and repairs must be made before the lanes can safely reopen.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

National Highways say there are delays of around 30 minutes on approach to the closures.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It is not clear at this stage whether anyone has been injured in the crash.