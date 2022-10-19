M61 closure near Manchester causes delays on M60 and M62
There are long delays on the M61 after a crash on the outskirts of Manchester this morning (Wednesday, October 19).
The motorway was closed northbound after the crash near junction 2 (Kearsley) at around 7.30am, causing delays of up to 70 minutes and 8 miles of congestion.
All traffic was diverted onto the A666 whilst emergency services worked at the scene.
The carriageway has since reopened but long delays remain, with congestion back to the Trafford Centre on the M60 and junction 11 of the M62.
In its latest update, National Highways said congestion was beginning to ease as of 10am.
The agency tweeted: “The link road from the M61 northbound at J2 (Kearsley) has now re-opened following this earlier collision.
“M60 traffic is now able to access the M61 onwards. Long delays remain on M60 in both directions but should now start to ease.”