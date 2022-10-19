The motorway was closed northbound after the crash near junction 2 (Kearsley) at around 7.30am, causing delays of up to 70 minutes and 8 miles of congestion.

All traffic was diverted onto the A666 whilst emergency services worked at the scene.

The carriageway has since reopened but long delays remain, with congestion back to the Trafford Centre on the M60 and junction 11 of the M62.

The M61 closure led to severe congestion and delays for commuters this morning (Wednesday, October 19)

In its latest update, National Highways said congestion was beginning to ease as of 10am.

The agency tweeted: “The link road from the M61 northbound at J2 (Kearsley) has now re-opened following this earlier collision.