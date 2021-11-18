M61 closed for 8 hours overnight after pedestrian is killed on motorway near Chorley
The M61 was closed for 8 hours overnight after a man was killed after venturing onto the motorway near Chorley.
UPDATE: Pedestrian killed after being struck by Mercedes on M61 near ChorleyEmergency services were called to the motorway between junctions 8 (Chorley, A6) and 6 (Horwich) at around 8pm.
The M61 was closed in both directions for 8 hours whilst police and ambulance crews worked at the scene.
Lancashire Police, who led the incident along with North West Motorway Police Group, has not released details on casualties at this stage.
But National Highways, who assisted with traffic management at the scene, described the crash a "serious incident".
Diversions were in place for motorists until the motorway was fully reopened at 4am.
Lancashire Police and North West Ambulance Service have been approached for updates.