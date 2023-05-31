M60 and M61 traffic updates after crash shuts motorway lanes near Bolton
There are long delays on the M60 and M61 after a crash near Bolton this afternoon (Wednesday, May 31).
Three of four lanes are closed on the M60 anti-clockwise between junctions 16 and 15 (M61 / Bolton) while emergency services work at the scene.
Lanes 2, 3 and 4 are closed, with police allowing traffic to pass the scene in lane 1 only.
National Highways say there is around four miles congestion on approach, causing delays of 25 minutes above usual journey times.
It is not clear whether anyone has been injured at this stage.
