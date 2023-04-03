News you can trust since 1886
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
2 days ago Paul O’Grady’s husband shares the last picture they took together
32 minutes ago All the new driving laws and offences introduced in April - full list
2 days ago Gladiators legend dies aged 59 after cancer battle
2 days ago Heathrow security staff start 10-day strike affecting Easter travels
2 days ago Tributes pour as dad and son shot dead six-miles apart are named
2 days ago Rotten meat in supermarkets report sparks national probe

M6 traffic updates after crash on motorway in Preston causes delays

There are delays on the northbound M6 after a crash in Preston this morning (Monday, April 3).

By Matthew Calderbank
Published 3rd Apr 2023, 08:04 BST- 1 min read
Updated 3rd Apr 2023, 08:05 BST

There are 5 miles of congestion after the crash between junctions 31 (A59 Preston New Road / Samlesbury) and 31a (Bluebell Way / Longridge).

Lane 1 (of four) is currently closed and recovery work is ongoing at the scene.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

National Highways say the closure is causing delays of around 25 minutes.

There are 5 miles of congestion after the crash between junctions 31 (A59 Preston New Road / Samlesbury) and 31a (Bluebell Way / Longridge)
There are 5 miles of congestion after the crash between junctions 31 (A59 Preston New Road / Samlesbury) and 31a (Bluebell Way / Longridge)
There are 5 miles of congestion after the crash between junctions 31 (A59 Preston New Road / Samlesbury) and 31a (Bluebell Way / Longridge)
Most Popular

There is also around 2.5 miles of congestion falling back onto the M61 at junction 9 (M65 Interchange) at Clayton Brook.

It is not clear whether anyone has been injured at this stage. Lancashire Police have been approached for details.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
There is also around 2.5 miles of congestion falling back onto the M61 at junction 9 (M65 Interchange) at Clayton Brook
There is also around 2.5 miles of congestion falling back onto the M61 at junction 9 (M65 Interchange) at Clayton Brook
There is also around 2.5 miles of congestion falling back onto the M61 at junction 9 (M65 Interchange) at Clayton Brook
PrestonlongridgeLancashire Police