Two lanes were briefly closed southbound after a crash involving two cars between junctions 27 (Standish) and 26 (Orrell Interchange) at around 8.50am.

Police and Highways traffic officers attended and the scene has now been cleared.

Greater Manchester Police has not said whether anyone was injured at this stage.

The crash led to queuing traffic and delays of around 15 minutes for those passing the scene.