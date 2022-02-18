M6 traffic held and lane closure in place after rush hour crash in Preston

A rush hour crash on the M6 in Preston led to a lane closure on the motorway this morning (Friday, February 18).

By Matthew Calderbank
Friday, 18th February 2022, 9:13 am
Updated Friday, 18th February 2022, 9:45 am

The northbound crash happened near junction 32 (Blackpool, Fleetwood M55, Preston North, A6) at around 8.45am.

All traffic was temporarily held due to recovery work after a car struck the central reservation.

All lanes are now open.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

The northbound crash happened near junction 32 (Blackpool, Fleetwood M55, Preston North, A6) at around 8.45am. All traffic was temporarily held due to recovery work after a car struck the central reservation

Read More

Read More
This is the latest news from the bus, tram and train services as Lancashire brac...

It is not know whether anyone has been injured at this stage.

Lancashire Police and North West Ambulance Service have been approached for details.

M65 crash

All lanes are back open and traffic has returned to normal on the M65 after a crash this morning.

Lane 2 was closed for emergency barrier repairs after the crash on the westbound carriageway between junctions 5 (Guide / Shadsworth) and 4 (Darwen / Blackburn South).

PrestonBlackpoolLancashire PoliceM65