M6 traffic held and lane closure in place after rush hour crash in Preston

The northbound crash happened near junction 32 (Blackpool, Fleetwood M55, Preston North, A6) at around 8.45am.

All traffic was temporarily held due to recovery work after a car struck the central reservation.

All lanes are now open.

It is not know whether anyone has been injured at this stage.

Lancashire Police and North West Ambulance Service have been approached for details.

M65 crash

All lanes are back open and traffic has returned to normal on the M65 after a crash this morning.